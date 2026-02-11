The Miz Says Logan Paul Picked Up WWE Faster Than Anyone

The Miz recently shared high praise for Logan Paul’s rapid rise in WWE, calling him the fastest learner he has ever seen inside the squared circle.

While appearing on The Undertaker’s podcast, The Miz reflected on personally helping train Logan Paul during his early days with the company. According to Miz, while celebrities like Bad Bunny put in serious work to prepare for their matches, Logan’s learning curve stood out above anyone he’s ever witnessed.

“I remember training Logan. And like, as much as Bad Bunny trained, Logan trained as well. But Logan was the fastest I’ve ever seen anyone pick up WWE in my life,” Miz said. “I’ve never — and I know I’ve said this before — but it still blows my mind how good he is and how good he can be.”

Miz went even further, suggesting that Logan Paul has the potential to be a foundational figure in the future of WWE. “Like, I do feel he’s the future of this business.”

However, Miz couldn’t resist pointing out something he finds amusing about Logan’s character work — specifically the “outsider” persona. “The funny part is he’s doing my gimmick. My freaking gimmick. And he’s doing it!” Miz said. “When he said, ‘Yeah, I’m an outsider,’ I was like, ‘I wonder who the first outsider was!’”

Miz reminded listeners that long before Logan Paul stepped into WWE, he faced significant skepticism when transitioning from MTV’s The Real World into professional wrestling.

“You know, I was on The Real World coming to WWE when it was hard to do that. I was like, ‘oh man, this dude’s stealing my gimmick.’ And he’s doing a really good job of it too!”

While clearly said with a grin, Miz’s comments underline a larger point — Logan Paul’s transition from mainstream celebrity to legitimate WWE performer has earned respect from veterans who understand just how difficult that jump truly is.