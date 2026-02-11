Adam Pearce Denies Being WWE’s Mystery Masked Attacker

The mystery surrounding the masked attacker on the February 9, 2026 edition of WWE RAW continues to deepen.

During the broadcast, Austin Theory was blindsided by an unknown individual who stormed the ring and delivered a vicious curb stomp. The assailant, dressed entirely in black and concealing their identity with a full face mask, escaped before being identified.

With speculation immediately running wild online, many fans pointed fingers at RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, especially after cameras caught him in a heated exchange with Paul Heyman earlier in the night.

Pearce took to Twitter/X to firmly deny the accusations — while adding a dose of sarcasm.

“Hi. I’m Adam… and despite me generally managing to do multiple jobs at the same time, I have NOT yet mastered the art of being in two places at the same time.

Which means I can’t argue with [Paul] Heyman in the aisle while wearing glasses AND stomp someone else in the ring while wearing a mask at the same time. Not possible. Yet.

That said, if you should have any leads on who might be the one wearing the mask, kindly email them to:

[email protected]”

The identity of the masked attacker remains unknown, but fan theories are already flooding social media. With WrestleMania season heating up, this storyline appears poised to play a major role in the coming weeks.

