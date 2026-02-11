The Miz Shares Behind-The-Scenes Details Of Bad Bunny’s WWE Training

The Miz recently reflected on working with Bad Bunny, offering high praise for the Grammy-winning artist’s commitment to WWE ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison, and according to Miz, the global superstar earned respect immediately with his work ethic.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, Miz said Bad Bunny was consistently at the arena early, already training in the ring before most of the roster. “Every time I would come to the show, he was there early in the ring. I love that. And he would be practicing.”

Miz revealed Bunny wanted to learn the fundamentals — lock-ups, headlocks — but Miz joked that he quickly adjusted expectations. “I was like, ‘Dude, I’m not doing any of that.’ … I just gave him heat for like 15 minutes and said go sell this, because this is what you’re going to be doing a lot of.”

Rather than protecting him or hiding him, Miz said the goal was the opposite — put him fully in the spotlight. “We’re not hiding you. If you are literally going to be doing the entire intro, you’re going to be involved in every aspect of this match, because no one will expect it.”

One of the more memorable moments in the feud involved Miz and Morrison vandalizing Bad Bunny’s luxury vehicle. According to Miz, the decision to use real spray paint wasn’t production’s idea — it was Bunny’s. “He let us spray paint his $500,000 car. Real spray paint. And it was his idea.”

Miz said he warned him it might not come off. “He goes, ‘We’ll have someone wash it afterwards.’ I go, ‘It might not come off.’ He goes, ‘I’m gonna be all right.’”

Miz believes that willingness to take real risks showed how serious Bunny was about earning credibility in WWE.

For someone who didn’t “hide” in the match and performed a full entrance, major spots, and heavy in-ring involvement, Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania performance remains one of the most praised celebrity crossovers in modern WWE history.

And from Miz’s perspective, it wasn’t hype — it was preparation.

As you’ve been tracking all the Bad Bunny/WWE crossover buzz lately, Andy, this continues to reinforce why WWE values him so highly. When he returns (and reports suggest that’s coming sooner rather than later), the expectation bar will be sky-high again.