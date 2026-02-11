Stacy Keibler Reacts To Death Of James Van Der Beek At 48

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler shared an emotional tribute following the passing of actor James Van Der Beek, who died at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer.

Van Der Beek rose to prominence for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek and remained a beloved figure in television and film throughout his career.

Taking to Instagram, Keibler reflected on spending time with her longtime friend during his final days. In a deeply personal message, she described the experience as life-changing and spiritually profound.

Here is what Keibler wrote:

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life.

When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.

In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could. You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart.

The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random.

You are a gift. An incredible husband. An extraordinary dad. The way you showed up for @vanderkimberly and your children…steady, strong, devoted…was a blessing to witness. It has been an honor to stand beside your family in these sacred moments.

It’s pretty incredible how someone can fight so hard for so long, travel the world battling so much, and somehow still look so handsome doing it 🙂 That smile never left you.

You have given this world so many gifts. Your presence was a bright light in my life, and in so many others.

And while your physical body may no longer be here, I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already.

We may have lost a good one here on earth… but heaven gained something extraordinary.

I will think of you every time I watch a sunset. Every time I see a rainbow stretch across the sky. I’ll know you’re there.

And maybe the lesson you leave us with is this:

The present moment is everything. Love the people in front of you. Say the words. Watch the sunset. Trust God, even when you don’t understand.

Thank you for changing me. I will carry you with me. Always 🤍”

Keibler’s message quickly resonated with fans across both the wrestling and entertainment worlds, many offering condolences and sharing their own memories of Van Der Beek’s impact.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.