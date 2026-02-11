Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Loves Being A WWE Babyface

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his dedication to remaining a traditional babyface in WWE, emphasizing how the company’s evolving audience has helped revive the role.

Speaking on Live with Kelly & Mark, Rhodes explained that television — including wrestling — has long leaned heavily into anti-heroes. However, he believes WWE has found a renewed balance thanks to the strong youth presence in today’s fanbase. “For a long time, there were a lot of anti-heroes on television — the nature of it,” Rhodes said. “And just recently, it felt like WWE hit this stride with so much youth in the audience that it felt like babyfaces came back to life.”

Rhodes pointed to stars like Jey Uso and Sami Zayn as prime examples of that resurgence. “Jey Uso, for example, is somebody that the kids go crazy for. Sami Zayn is out there doing it.”

For Rhodes, occupying that heroic position on the card is something he doesn’t take lightly — or want to give up anytime soon. “And for me to be able to be in that spot, I don’t want to leave it. It’s so much fun.”

With WWE leaning further into family-friendly storytelling and arena crowds filled with younger fans, Rhodes’ commitment to being a clear-cut good guy reflects a broader shift in the company’s creative direction — one where traditional heroes are once again front and center.