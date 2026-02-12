Backstage Update On Women’s Championship Plans For WrestleMania

WWE has reportedly not finalized its plans for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, as the overall card continues to undergo changes.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the WrestleMania lineup remains fluid, with creative directions shifting on a regular basis. One of the matches still without a locked-in plan is Jade Cargill’s potential title defense on the biggest stage of the year.

The report states that WWE has discussed multiple options internally, but no final decision has been made. Among the most frequently considered matchups are Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill. Both potential challengers present distinct directions: Flair offers star power and legacy prestige, while Stratton represents a rising-generation clash that could position Cargill in a showcase of athleticism and spectacle.

Cargill is currently scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace on this week’s episode of SmackDown. That match will mark her first defense since capturing the title.

Complicating matters further is Liv Morgan’s looming decision regarding which championship she intends to pursue at WrestleMania. WWE is also set to hold an Elimination Chamber match to determine a challenger for either the Women’s World Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship, adding another layer of uncertainty to the title picture.

With WrestleMania season in full swing, the situation surrounding Cargill’s title defense remains one of the more unpredictable elements of the evolving card.