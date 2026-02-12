CM Punk Addresses Whether He Plans To Do A Retirement Tour

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including his potential retirement tour.

Punk said, “I really don’t know. I think it’s big in Japanese culture – Japanese wrestling, the retirement tour… like when Muta retired, they did it. They were just like, ‘Here’s a big dome show, here’s all these shows.’ They’ve done that over there for many, many years. It was just new to Western wrestling fans. So Cena did it, and I thought it was brilliant. [To] say, ‘This is the last time you’re going to get to come see me, you get to see me put my boots on and wrestle or appear.’ With me? I really don’t know.”

On not feeling like he’s done yet:

“I almost don’t like talking about it because I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon. And the way our business is, I like to keep some things shrouded in secrecy and mystery. So we’ll have to wait and see. I’m just trying to keep myself in one piece because I think I’m on the run of my life and doing the best work I’ve ever done. Why would I want to step away now?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)