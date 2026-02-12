George Kittle Predicts Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk At WrestleMania

NFL star George Kittle discussed various topics with USA Today Sports, including whether he would prefer to predict the Super Bowl or WrestleMania.

Kittle said, “What do you think? [laughs] WrestleMania, are you kidding?”

On his prediction:

“Just like the championship match. What have we got, we have Roman Reigns and CM Punk. What’s tough for me is Roman Reigns is a Niners fan, but I’ve never met him before. He’s like one of the only wrestlers I’ve never met. So hopefully if I see him, I can spear him, sneak up on him. And CM Punk has always been incredibly kind to me. But the tough thing about that is I acknowledge that Roman Reigns is number one. And so, I think Roman Reigns is going to get it.”

