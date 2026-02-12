WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 2/6/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Friday night’s post-WWE Royal Rumble episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.459 million viewers and a rating of 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 15.79% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.260 million and 20.69% from the previous week’s rating of 0.29 in the the key 18-49 demo.

The episode was headlined by “The Viper” Randy Orton, MFT’s WWE Tag Team Champion Solo Sikoa and Aleister Black facing each other in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match.