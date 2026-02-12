WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches CM Punk Title Loss Before WrestleMania 42

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his belief that Finn Bálor should defeat CM Punk at Elimination Chamber.

Ray said, “All of a sudden, the WrestleMania main event that everybody is talking about is no more, boom, after the 1-2-3. All of a sudden, the match becomes Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns, until CM Punk gets a rematch before WrestleMania and gets his championship back. You want to talk about keeping people on their toes? You want to talk about doing some different s***? It goes completely against the 101 and playing it safe theory. But man, oh man, am I tired of playing it safe.”

On how WWE could book a title change and still make Punk vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42:

“Now, it’s not my gazillion dollars. I get it. But there’s calculated risk in this business. I think you would…I think people would be so interested, so intrigued by CM Punk losing in Chicago to Finn Balor, and now, all of a sudden, it’s Balor vs. Roman. And now, Punk talks his way back into the rematch, just like Finn talked his way into the match? And right before WrestleMania, the original main event of Punk vs. Roman is back on? I don’t know, man, but that sounds interesting to me.”

