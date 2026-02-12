WWE Files To Trademark ‘Birthright’ For New NXT Faction

WWE appears to have officially locked in the name for NXT’s newest multi-generational faction.

The company has filed a trademark for “Birthright” under entertainment services as of February 11, signaling that the on-screen group of second and third-generation talent now has a formal identity.

The term hasn’t been subtle on television — members have repeatedly referred to success in WWE and NXT as their “birthright,” clearly laying the groundwork for the branding.

The core lineup currently consists of:

Lexis King (son of Brian Pillman)

Arianna Grace (daughter of Santino Marella)

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (aligned with Grace on-screen)

Charlie Dempsey (son of William Regal)

Uriah Connors (son of Fit Finlay)

The faction leans heavily into legacy, lineage, and entitlement — positioning themselves as natural heirs to the business rather than outsiders fighting for opportunity.

Several other names have been floated as possible fits:

Brooks Jensen — son of Bull Buchanan, who has recently teamed with Lexis King at live events.

David Finlay — brother of Uriah Connors and another son of Fit Finlay, reportedly available following his NJPW departure.

Elijah Holyfield — son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, bringing cross-combat sports lineage to the concept.

The trademark filing description covers: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media.”

But beyond the legal language, the concept is clear — this isn’t just a faction, it’s a statement.

In an era where WWE has leaned into second-generation stars (Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, etc.), Birthright taps directly into that narrative — but flips it into something more arrogant and self-assured.

If WWE fully commits, this could become one of NXT’s most layered faction concepts in years — built not on rebellion, but on inherited destiny.