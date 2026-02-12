MJF Says WWE Is ‘Still Very Much’ Interested In Him

MJF has confirmed that he engaged in discussions with WWE during his highly publicized free agency period, addressing the so-called “bidding war of 2024” while appearing on Insight With Chris Van Vliet.

According to MJF, there was significant interest from WWE officials at a high level. He acknowledged having productive conversations and made it clear that the door was not exactly closed on their end. However, he also emphasized his professionalism when it comes to business decisions.

“You know the answer, there was a lot,” MJF said. “I had some nice calls with some nice folks who are high up on the chain, and they were interested in me. They’re still very much so interested in me. And I understand why, but I am for all my faults, one thing I am not is unprofessional. If you put a contract in front of me with the right amount of money, I’m going to broadcast how important those three letters are.”

In classic MJF fashion, he blurred the lines between sincerity and character, suggesting that whether he truly believes in a company or not is irrelevant if he is being paid to represent it. “Do I believe it’s true? You’ll never know, and that’s the beauty of it,” he added.

Despite the WWE interest, MJF indicated that he expects to remain with AEW for the foreseeable future. He expressed pride in the company and positioned himself as a central figure in its continued growth.

“Do I think I’m gonna stay here, if I’m being really honest with you, Chris, I do,” MJF said. “I think this is my company. I’m proud to be a part of AEW. I’m proud to put this company on my back. My job right now, ticket sales, ratings, renewal, that’s my job.”

He also briefly referenced Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, framing their moves to WWE as business decisions rather than emotional departures. MJF concluded by stating that he hopes they are happy with their choices, reinforcing that, at the end of the day, the wrestling industry is driven by opportunity and leverage.

For now, it appears MJF is staying put — but as he himself made clear, in professional wrestling, certainty is always part of the performance.