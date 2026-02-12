Ricochet Responds To Criticism Of AEW Having Too Many Championships

Ricochet has responded to fan criticism surrounding the growing number of championships in AEW, defending both the introduction of the AEW National Championship and his role as its inaugural titleholder.

Speaking to Forbes, the 37-year-old addressed the sentiment that the company has “too many belts,” instead framing the new championship as a reflection of AEW’s roster depth.

Ricochet won the AEW National Championship in November 2025 in a Casino Gauntlet match and has since defended it internationally, including appearances in Mexico and the United Kingdom. He argued that with such a stacked locker room, more championships simply create more opportunity. “Especially when you have a roster as deep as AEW, it’s like everybody could be champion at any point in time… we’re all prizefighters. We’re fighting for a prize,” Ricochet said. “Adding another prize to the pot is only good for the fighters, giving them something to fight for.”

He acknowledged that he understands the fan perspective but emphasized that the pressure of being the inaugural champion is something he takes seriously. “There absolutely is pressure with a new title, being the inaugural champion, to make it mean something… especially with the pool of other championships that are out there to be fought for.”

Ricochet also highlighted his approach to defending the belt beyond AEW television, noting a recent match against Starboy Charlie as an example of opening doors to outside talent.

His goal, he explained, is to make the National Championship feel globally relevant — not just another belt on weekly programming. By traveling and defending the title internationally, he believes he’s elevating both the championship and the competition around it. “I think I’m representing this great… not only will this be defended on AEW television, but it will be defended in your hometown as well,” he said. “When they say it’s slim to none, he still had a chance.”

Ricochet closed by pointing to his history as an inaugural champion in multiple promotions, expressing confidence that he can establish lasting prestige for AEW’s newest prize.