Kris Statlander Addresses Criticism Of Blood In Women’s Wrestling

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Kris Statlander addressed the ongoing debate surrounding blood in women’s wrestling, particularly following AEW’s recent high-intensity stipulation matches.

Statlander responded to criticism with a mix of humor and defiance, making it clear she doesn’t see the issue the same way detractors do. “Well, first of all, women bleed once a month anyway, so it’s kind of an unfair criticism,” Statlander said. “We don’t have a choice, really. So to choose where we get to bleed from for once, I think that is, you know, more power to the girlies.”

She also pointed out that fans shouldn’t be surprised by what they see in matches that are explicitly marketed as violent. “Also, it’s like you don’t have to watch it if you don’t like it. There’s no — I mean, it’s quite literally advertised in the name Blood and Guts. You should expect to see some tomfoolery, to say the least.”

Statlander emphasized that women in AEW are just as committed to pushing boundaries as their male counterparts. “As much as people might like seeing the guys do it, we are wrestlers too. We have this sick desire to be disgusting and dangerous as well.”

Referring to the first-ever women’s Blood and Guts-style match, she added that the opportunity to unleash that intensity had been a long time coming.

“This was the first one ever. We haven’t had the chance to let that rage out. So obviously we’re going to go overboard and, you know, mutilate ourselves because we’re psychos, and we all love to be that, and that’s why we are where we are. That’s why we are at AEW. We’re the best wrestlers, and we’re the best bleeders also.”

Statlander’s comments reflect AEW’s continued positioning of its women’s division as fearless, aggressive, and willing to match — or exceed — the physicality traditionally associated with men’s wrestling.