Backstage Update On Andrade’s AEW Return

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed Andrade El Idolo’s reception in AEW on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, following a fan’s question about his status after returning to the promotion last month.

According to Sapp, El Idolo’s work has been received “very well” behind the scenes since his return to television.

He also noted that there have been no backstage issues with El Idolo this time around, unlike his previous run in the company, when he encountered problems, including a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara.

Sapp explained that AEW had actually anticipated El Idolo re-signing before his exit in late 2023, which is why AEW President and CEO Tony Khan maintained a friendly relationship with him.

Khan believed there was a strong possibility that El Idolo would eventually return to AEW, as he saw significant potential in him.

El Idolo’s recent comeback included a singles match against former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on Dynamite, in which he secured a major victory.

He is now heading to Japan on February 11th for a significant match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW’s The New Beginning in Osaka.

The winner will earn the opportunity to challenge Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title at NJPW The New Beginning USA on Friday, February 27th.