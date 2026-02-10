MJF Explains Why He’s In The Best Run Of His Career Right Now

AEW World Champion MJF appeared on You Better You Bet to discuss various topics, including his collaboration with The Hurt Syndicate.

MJF said, “It was a lot of fun. Look, between that, the stuff I did with Will Osprey, the stuff that I’ve done with Hangman in the past and the stuff that I’m doing literally right now with with Brody, I feel like this is the best run of my career right now. I feel like this is the hottest I’ve felt in a little while.”

On why he’s on the best run of his wrestling career:

“It’s not because I’m not great. Of course I’m great. It’s because I just feel like I have more runway. And right now people are talking about me in the same reverence as some of the all-time greats. And I think the reason why that’s happening is because of consistency. Consistency is key. I have been on national television since I was 19 years old professional wrestling. First, I worked for Major League Wrestling on beIN Sports. And now I’m on Warner Brothers Discovery television, and I have been since I was 23 years old. And I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt, this is the best I’ve ever been. We’ve not even reached my prime; I’m not even 30 yet. I’m terrified for everybody. I’ve got a good 30 more years left in this industry, and we’re just getting started.”

