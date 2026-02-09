Wrestling Legend Reveals ‘Game-Changing’ Doctor He Went To, Possibility Of Returning For Another Match

Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, “The American Dragon” spoke about the toll that traveling has had on his neck since joining the AEW commentary team, a physical therapist that Adam Copeland recommended for him, as well as the chances of him returning to the ring for another match.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the toll that traveling has had on his neck since joining AEW’s commentary team: “The traveling is so hard on my neck. Once I started traveling again, I went back to sleeping four-and-a-half hours a night. There was a point around Forbidden Door [last August] that I had delusions of wrestling a couple matches a year. After traveling for commentary, I don’t see how it would be possible. And that’s without bumps.”

On Adam Copeland suggesting a game-changing physical therapist: “In April of 2025, Adam Copeland sent me to his physical therapist. He said the guy was a miracle worker. This guy worked on me for two days in a row, six hours each day. After the first night, I slept nine hours straight. After the second night, I slept eight hours straight. After that, I was sleeping seven or eight hours almost every night. That’s a game changer for how you feel.”

On the possibility of returning to the ring for another match: “I don’t close it off. Maybe… the traveling itself is so taxing, so I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Check out the complete interview at Undisputed.Substack.com.