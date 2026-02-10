Tony Khan Provides Positive Update On Will Ospreay’s Injury Recovery

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Baby Huey from 107.7 The Bone about various topics, including an update on Will Ospreay’s injury recovery timeline.

Khan said, “I talk to Will Ospreay a lot, and he’s doing very, very well and on the road to recovery, which is incredible news for AEW. Because Will Ospreay’s one of our greatest stars we’ve ever had. And AEW’s a better place anytime Will Ospreay is involved in any aspect of All Elite Wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

