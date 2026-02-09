Tony Khan Says AEW Will Continue To Add Talent Through Free Agency

Tony Khan has remained active on the free-agent market, continuing to strengthen All Elite Wrestling’s roster with several notable signings in recent months. Among the talents brought into the company are The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed), Andrade, Jake Doyle, and Tommaso Ciampa.

With the free-agency landscape in professional wrestling constantly shifting, Khan has made it clear that he remains vigilant when it comes to identifying potential additions. Speaking with Baby Huey on 107.7 The Bone, the AEW President discussed his philosophy on roster building and staying ahead of the market.

“I am constantly evaluating the market and scouting for fantastic wrestlers if they are available to join AEW. AEW is where the best wrestle and it will be for a long time,” Khan said.

Khan’s aggressive recruitment strategy has already resulted in one of the deepest rosters in the industry, but signs point to more additions on the horizon. According to Fightful Select, AEW is expected to continue expanding its lineup, with particular attention being given to strengthening the women’s division in the near future.

With Khan continuing to monitor the free-agent pool closely, AEW’s roster appears poised for further growth as the company looks to maintain its position as a destination for top-tier wrestling talent.