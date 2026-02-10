Report: AEW Eyeing New York Venue For Double Or Nothing 2026

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling podcast, AEW is rumored to hold its 2026 Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

If this information is accurate, it would be the first time a wrestling event has taken place at this venue. While the stadium, which has a capacity of 14,000 and is primarily known for tennis, has not previously hosted wrestling, it did feature a boxing event sanctioned by Ring Magazine in July 2025.

Double or Nothing is one of AEW’s most prestigious annual PPVs. Last year, the event was held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on May 25th. During that event, Mercedes Moné and “Hangman” Adam Page won the Women’s and Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, respectively, defeating Jamie Hayter and Will Ospreay.

The event also included an intense Anarchy in the Arena match, where Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps triumphed over The Death Riders and The Young Bucks.

As of now, AEW has yet to confirm the venue and date for this year’s marquee event.