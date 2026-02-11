AEW Dynamite Preview (2/11/26): Women’s Title Strap Match, TNT Title On The Line

AEW Dynamite airs tonight, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The show broadcasts on TBS and HBO Max beginning at 8 PM ET. This marks the final stop before AEW heads to Sydney for Grand Slam: Australia this Saturday.

The AEW Women’s World Championship will be defended in a Strap Match as Kris Statlander puts the title on the line against Thekla. Statlander successfully retained against Thekla on the January 28 episode of Dynamite, but the Triangle of Madness refused to let the rivalry end. Thekla escalated tensions by ambushing Statlander during a backstage interview on Saturday’s Collision, setting the stage for a more violent stipulation.

The TNT Championship will also be on the line as Tommaso Ciampa defends against Kyle Fletcher. Ciampa stunned fans by winning the title from Mark Briscoe in his AEW debut on January 31 and has already proven he can handle the pressure, successfully retaining in a three-way match against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli on last week’s Collision. After that bout, Fletcher stepped into the ring and handed the championship back to Ciampa, signaling his intentions. Fletcher, a former TNT Champion himself, lost the title to Briscoe at Full Gear and now looks to reclaim gold.

A three-way tag team match will determine the next challengers for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed) will battle The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and a yet-to-be-announced Wild Card team. The Rascalz, officially signed by Tony Khan in January, have quickly built momentum with back-to-back victories. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks advanced by defeating Gates of Agony on Collision and are aiming for a record fourth tag team title reign. The identity of the Wild Card team remains a mystery heading into tonight’s show.

Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland will also come face-to-face in a sit-down interview. Last week on Dynamite, Strickland’s attempted interference backfired and inadvertently cost Omega his match against Andrade El Idolo, eliminating Omega from the Grand Slam: Australia #1 contender’s bout. The confrontation that followed required officials to separate the two former world champions, and tensions are expected to be high tonight.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia takes place Saturday, February 14, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.