The CW Launches 24/7 WWE NXT FAST Channel

The official Twitter (X) account of CW Sports has announced the launch of a new 24/7 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel through the network’s official app, allowing NXT fans to watch past episodes of the show.

This announcement follows the CW’s previous launches of similar channels for shows like Top Gear, Iron Chef, Z Nation, Nash Bridges, and Ghost Hunters, as well as more general FAST channels such as Scream Factory TV, Ion, and Game Show Central.

WWE NXT joined the CW in September 2024 as part of a new media rights deal with the network. The show airs live every Tuesday night on the network and is available on Netflix internationally.