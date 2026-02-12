Report: WWE Holds Meeting Over WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales

WWE is reportedly taking proactive steps to address WrestleMania 42 ticket sales after internal expectations were not met.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the company held a multi-department meeting on February 11 specifically focused on boosting sales for the two-night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Leadership reportedly acknowledged that current numbers are below projections, and all departments have been tasked with developing new strategies and promotional ideas set to roll out in late February.

One key note from the report is that WWE does not currently plan to lower ticket prices, opting instead to explore marketing pushes and momentum-building tactics rather than adjusting pricing structures.

Current figures from WrestleTix indicate that roughly 36,000 tickets have been distributed for each night of WrestleMania 42. At the same stage last year, WrestleMania 41 had moved approximately 10,000 more tickets per night. WrestleMania 41 ultimately finished between 56,000 and 60,000 tickets distributed per night, setting a high benchmark for this year’s show.

There has also reportedly been tension locally in Las Vegas. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp noted that WWE has been strictly prohibiting WrestleMania watch parties within a 50-mile radius of Allegiant Stadium. That decision has not gone over well with some local establishments, particularly given that Las Vegas paid a site fee to host the event in an effort to drive tourism and local spending.

With major matches like Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes anchoring the card, WWE now appears focused on finding ways to close the gap and recreate the kind of late surge that has defined previous WrestleMania builds.