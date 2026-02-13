New Details On WWE Tryouts Featuring Indie Talent

Initially, Fightful Select reported that indie wrestlers Notorious Mimi and Airica Demia were attending WWE’s January tryouts. However, they later issued a correction stating that this was not the case; instead, the two were training at Nattie’s Dungeon.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, while it was previously thought that the two indie stars were part of WWE’s January tryouts, it is now said that both talents are being “actively recruited.”

Demia is “confirmed” for a tryout session next week, and Mimi has announced her upcoming WWE tryout on her Instagram account.

The report also noted that additional names are being considered for the WWE tryouts, including Nikki Blackheart and Fallyn Grey. Blackheart has competed in CCW and AAA, while Grey has wrestled in AWF, FSW, and DREAMWAVE X. Fightful mentioned that another unnamed talent is likely to receive a tryout, and they are working to confirm this information.

Mimi has been active in wrestling since 2019 and was trained by Danny Cage at Monster Factory.

She previously competed in WWE NXT under the ring name Sloane Jacobs but was released after seven months.