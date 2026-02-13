WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/10/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, aired on the CW, attracted an average of 637,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks an increase of 1.27% from the previous week, which had 629,000 viewers, and a substantial 49.99% rise from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demo.

Notably, this 0.12 rating is the highest for NXT since the October 14th episode, which also posted a 0.12 rating. However, total viewership remains down from 674,000 two weeks ago.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.092 in the key 18-49 demographic and 632,000 viewers, in contrast to a rating of 0.195 and 797,000 viewers recorded during the first four weeks of 2025.

The episode was headlined by a match featuring WrenQCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey) facing off against ZaRuca (ZARIA and Sol Ruca) in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match, where the winner of the pinfall or submission would become the new #1 contender for the title.