Several Indie Wrestlers Confirmed For Upcoming WWE Tryout

PWMania.com previously reported that several indie wrestling talents, including Notorious Mimi and Airica Demia, are being actively recruited by WWE.

Both have been confirmed for WWE tryout sessions scheduled for next week. Mimi, who was formerly known as Sloane Jacobs in NXT, has also confirmed her participation.

Since the initial announcement, several other wrestlers have shared on social media that they will also be attending the upcoming WWE tryout.

This group includes Airica Demia, Nikki Blackheart, the tag team known as The Dropouts (comprised of The Tuckman and Scott Green), “The Example” Ricky South, Valentina Rossi, Fallyn Grey, and Promise Braxton.

Airica Demia is a three-year veteran trained by Ethan Case at Palmetto Wrestling Academy, while Nikki Blackheart made her in-ring debut in June 2024 after training under Gangrel in CCW.

The Dropouts have been a tag team in the Australian independent scene since 2023 and are currently the reigning SLAM! Tag Team Champions, having held the titles for 468 days. Tuckman is also the current Soul of PWA Champion, holding that title for 196 days.

Ricky South, a nine-year veteran and Australian wrestler, made his in-ring debut in 2017 and has competed in promotions such as CHIKARA, AWS, and PWA. Valentina Rossi has seven years of experience and has appeared in WOW as a WOW Superhero.

She has also wrestled in AEW, JCW, NWA, and ROH, making multiple appearances on AEW Dark against opponents like Jade Cargill, Marina Shafir, Penelope Ford, and Harley Cameron.

Fallyn Grey, who trained at Cobra Clutch Academy, has been competing professionally for over two years. Promise Braxton, who received a strong endorsement from WWE star Nattie on Twitter, has been wrestling since 2017.

Throughout her career, she has competed in FCW, ROH, and AEW, including three matches on AEW Dark several years ago.

Time to make my dreams become a reality! This is all I have ever wanted since I stepped foot in a wrestling ring at the age of 14. Now at 21 years old…this anime girl is ready for the opportunity of a life time. 🥹@WWERecruit Notice Me. 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/ecMb5Rwlwf — あなたのヒーロー Airica-Demia UwU. 👉😉 (@Airica_Demia) February 12, 2026

In 2021, I dropped out of university with no money and a crazy idea. Cya soon 🇦🇺 @WWERecruit @WWE pic.twitter.com/MKqZIunGII — The Tuckman 🍻 (@TuckmanThe) February 12, 2026

Not bad for a couple of Dropouts ☝️☝️ pic.twitter.com/Ol6yAebk7X — Scott Green (@scottgreenpw) February 12, 2026

Cats out of the bag!! Words cannot describe how grateful and excited I am for this opportunity 🥹🙏🏼💕 after getting injured right after my last tryout and having to start back at zero, to having the craziest year of my life, I’m ready 💪🏼 @wwerecruit pic.twitter.com/PtUm4NKQ4j — Valentina Rossi ヴァレンティーナ・ロッシ (@MafiosaRossi) February 12, 2026