Kane, RVD And Road Dogg Set For WrestleMania 42 Festivities

On Location has recently announced a WWE WrestleMania 42 ticket package that includes meet-and-greet opportunities with former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan as part of the Priority Pass Package.
Additionally, Fanatics has confirmed that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will be making an appearance at WWE World on Thursday, April 16th, during the WrestleMania 42 festivities.
WWE Hall of Famer and creative team member Brian “Road Dogg” James, along with WWE Hall of Famer RVD, will be present at WWE World on Monday, April 20th. WWE Hall of Famer Kane is scheduled to appear on Saturday, April 18th.
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will also be at WWE World on Thursday, April 16th, and WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac will make an appearance on Sunday, April 19th.
WWE World at WrestleMania takes place from April 16th to April 20th. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is also confirmed to appear at the convention.