Natalya Credits Triple H For Helping Repackage Her As Nattie

WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the introduction of her Nattie character into the company.

Natalya said, “I’m so grateful that I’m getting a chance to use my real name. That is a very big deal. It’s not lost on me the effort and time that they are taking to let me realize this dream that I have. That I want to be called Nattie, and I wanted to have a different energy and vibe. A big part of that is Triple H seeing that vision with me. He wanted me to have new entrance music and a new entrance. He wanted me to use my real name. He wanted me to take everything I built on the outside of WWE and bring it to the company. For me, it’s also important to have gratitude. There is a ton we could bitch about every day and every week, but there is a ton to be grateful, too. I’m so grateful I’m getting to do that.

On Triple H helping shape her new ring entrance:

“Triple H has been integral in my new entrance. He’s been a big part of working with me on my entrance and finding the best way to repackage Nattie. Triple H is a big part of the entrances in WWE for a lot of the talent. I see, when I’m there and watching rehearsal and behind the scenes, if you see a really cool entrance in WWE, it’s probably because Triple H put it together. He is very big on entrances. The fact that he has taken the time to work with me on my entrance and make it feel special and different, but have a level of simplicity for the character, I’m so grateful that we’re doing that and that he’s a huge catalyst in doing that.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)