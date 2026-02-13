Cody Rhodes Comments On Bad Bunny’s Possible WWE Return

By
James Hetfield
-
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes

Top WWE star “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, discussed various topics with TMZ, including rap music icon Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

Rhodes said, “Oh, he killed it. So good. I hope we get him back. He did a wonderful job. But he’s on top of the world right now. That show is an all-timer. Prince might still be my favorite [halftime show], but that’s an all-timer.”

On a possible WrestleMania match for Bunny:

“Good one. Maybe Logan [Paul]?”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR