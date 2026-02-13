Rob Van Dam Hints At In-Ring Return In 2026

Rob Van Dam is on the mend and feeling optimistic about getting back in the ring in 2026 after a brutal injury last year.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t competed since the MLW Battle Riot on April 5, 2025, where he entered as the surprise number 40 entrant. During the match, Matt Riddle shoved him off the top turnbuckle to the floor. RVD landed on his feet, but the impact resulted in him breaking both heels.

Speaking on his podcast, RVD shared that he’s in a much better place physically and is even reconsidering how much he plans to wrestle this year.

“I am right now just wondering, maybe I’ll wrestle a little more than I thought I would this year,” RVD said. “I feel awesome. Training really hard and training good, sleeping good.”

He confirmed that the heel injuries that sidelined him throughout 2025 are no longer preventing him from training at full capacity.

“The last match I had was in April when I broke both of them for MLW. And so it’s been a bit of a comeback. I haven’t wrestled since then. I imagine my feet will be probably a little bit sore, but they’re not holding me back now from running, training, spinning, kicking.”

While he hasn’t announced an official return date, the fact that he’s running, kicking, and taking bookings into consideration suggests that fans may see “The Whole F’n Show” back in action sooner rather than later.