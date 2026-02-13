John Laurinaitis Announces First Public Appearance Since Lawsuit

John Laurinaitis has announced his first public appearance since being named in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

In a video released on February 12, 2026, Laurinaitis confirmed that he will appear at Big Time Wrestling’s “March Mayhem” event in Ohio on Saturday, March 14, marking his first-ever public signing appearance. The former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations had largely stayed out of the spotlight since the lawsuit was filed in January 2024.

Leaning into his on-screen WWE persona, Laurinaitis promoted the appearance by referencing his time as General Manager of RAW and SmackDown.

“Big Time Wrestling’s March Mayhem on Saturday, March 14 — I, Mr. John Laurinaitis, former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and former GM of RAW and SmackDown, will be there to do my first-ever signing. I suggest that everybody watch me there, otherwise I will have to wish you the best in your future endeavors. People Power.”

Laurinaitis’ legal situation shifted in May 2025 when he was officially dismissed from Grant’s lawsuit after reaching a confidential settlement. As part of that agreement, he committed to cooperating and providing evidence in the ongoing legal actions against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Grant’s legal team stated at the time that Laurinaitis had agreed to assist in the case, describing the settlement as a pivotal step toward accountability. The statement also noted that Laurinaitis looked forward to moving on with his life.

His upcoming appearance represents his first step back into public wrestling-related activity since the allegations surfaced, and it will likely draw significant attention given the broader legal context still surrounding the case.