Logan Paul Says NFL Players Would Struggle In WWE

Logan Paul isn’t shy when it comes to comparing athletic resumes — especially when Tom Brady is involved.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh on March 21, 2026, Paul discussed a back-and-forth he had with Brady about what defines a true elite athlete. While acknowledging Brady’s legendary career, Paul jokingly took aim at the quarterback’s famously underwhelming 2000 NFL Combine performance.

“I was going back and forth with Tom Brady and we’re talking about athleticism and what it takes to be an athlete,” Paul said. “Bro, the worst NFL Combine of all time. Okay, you won seven Super Bowls… It doesn’t matter how many Super Bowls you won, how many United States titles have you won? How many subscribers do you have on YouTube? What’s your net worth?”

From there, the current WWE star shifted the conversation to the physical demands of professional wrestling, arguing that the ring requires a unique blend of athleticism that many traditional athletes underestimate.

Paul claimed that WWE Superstars — men and women alike — could hold their own in the NFL at a baseline level because of their conditioning, coordination, and durability. However, he believes the reverse scenario would expose major gaps.

“If you put any of the WWE Superstars on the roster, including the women, on an NFL team, they would do bare minimum,” Paul stated. “If you plucked 99 percent of NFL athletes from the team and put them in a WWE ring, they would s**t the bed. They would not be able to do it. It is the hardest thing in the world to do.”

Paul has consistently emphasized the athletic legitimacy of sports entertainment since joining WWE, frequently pointing to the blend of performance, storytelling, conditioning, and live execution as something far more complex than it appears on the surface.

With Brady set to appear at the March event in Saudi Arabia, fans may get more playful jabs between the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the outspoken WWE star before all is said and done.