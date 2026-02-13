Killer Kross And Scarlett Say They’re Not ‘Desperate’ For A Contract

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are making it clear they’re in no rush to sign another long-term deal following their WWE departure in August 2025.

Speaking with TV Insider, Bordeaux emphasized that the couple isn’t operating from a place of urgency or desperation when it comes to their next move.

“We are also not desperate for a contract,” Bordeaux said. “We weren’t sure if we wanted to jump straight into another major company. The thing is, we are enjoying ourselves right now that we realized what we are looking for is the best story and having the most fun.”

For Bordeaux, the priority isn’t the size of the platform — it’s creative fulfillment and audience connection.

“Wherever we go, as long as we’re enjoying ourselves and telling a great story and the audience is enjoying themselves, that’s where we want to be.”

Kross echoed that sentiment, highlighting how working on an appearance basis has benefited both of them mentally and professionally. Rather than being locked into a restrictive deal, they’ve embraced flexibility.

“Wrestling without any contract obligations and more on an appearance basis… has not only been good for us mentally,” Kross explained. “We’ve been able to develop a sense of trust with companies we’re working for, being able to tell them we’re going to commit to the things we’re saying and follow through with them.”

He also addressed why some promotions prefer exclusivity, noting that companies often want to protect their investment and brand equity. However, he believes their current model has allowed them to build goodwill organically.

“I’m not misrepresenting companies. A lot of companies like to lock people down because they are concerned about the behavior, or going somewhere else, or losing equity under the management elsewhere. We’ve been able to foster trust and equity with these companies we are working with, and this has been awesome.”

Kross recently solidified his post-WWE momentum at MLW Battle Riot VIII, entering at number one in the 40-man Battle Riot match and ultimately winning to capture the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. The victory marked a significant statement that he and Bordeaux are thriving outside the WWE system — and doing so on their own terms.