Saraya Teases Progress Toward Potential Return

Long absent from in-ring action and the subject of constant return speculation, Saraya has reached a personal milestone in her ongoing comeback journey.

The former AEW Women’s Champion, who has not wrestled on Dynamite since October 2024, recently shared a training update on social media revealing that she hit her first neck nip-up in a decade. Posting the clip, she wrote, “First neck nip up in a decade! We building her back up babayyy!”

The moment is particularly significant given her history. Saraya was forced to step away from wrestling in 2017 due to a severe neck injury that sidelined her for years. She ultimately returned to the ring at Full Gear 2022 against Britt Baker, marking one of the more emotional comeback stories in recent memory. While she competed sporadically in AEW following that return, she has not been regularly featured in the ring.

First neck nip up in a decade! We building her back up babayyy! @_VIPRESS pic.twitter.com/SXng2qkyyQ — SARAYA (@Saraya) February 12, 2026

Speculation about her next move intensified earlier this year amid rumors of a potential appearance in the 2026 Royal Rumble. However, during an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie, she addressed the chatter directly, noting that any return to WWE would ultimately be up to the company. Despite fan demand, reports indicated she was not contacted about participating in the event.

Meanwhile, AEW Women’s Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron recently told TMZ that Saraya has remained focused on ventures outside wrestling while staying active behind the scenes. According to Cameron, Saraya has kept her plans close to the vest.

For now, the training footage suggests that Saraya is steadily rebuilding physically, with fans watching closely to see whether her next chapter unfolds in AEW, WWE, or elsewhere.