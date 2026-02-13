Backstage Update on Steve Maclin’s Status With TNA Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, wrestling veteran Steve Maclin participated in a Feast or Fired Match against several other TNA stars and successfully captured a briefcase during the post-Genesis episode of iMPACT on AMC.

It was revealed the following week that this briefcase contained the “fired” designation.

A few days later, it was noted that Maclin was being “tight-lipped” about the situation, leading several sources within TNA to believe he might be leaving the company. However, he appeared at the tapings the next day, and in a surprising turn, he said “farewells” to the TNA roster and then attacked Mike Santana.

According to PWInsider.com, as one might expect given the storyline involving Santana, Maclin has not actually been released from the company; it is all part of a “complete storyline.”

The report also suggested that Maclin is likely set for a program with Santana, who currently holds the TNA World Championship, although this plan has not yet been confirmed. In January, it was reported that Maclin had signed an extension of his deal with TNA.

This incident of a firing at work is not the first time it has occurred in the Feast or Fired scenario. Similar situations occurred in 2016 with Grado, in 2015 with Velvet Sky, and in 2007 and 2008 with Christopher Daniels and Curry Man (also portrayed by Christopher Daniels).

In other instances of Feast or Fired matches, the individual designated as “fired” was legitimately released.