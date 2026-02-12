Backstage News On AMC’s Reaction To TNA iMPACT Partnership

TNA Wrestling has been airing on AMC for about a month, following its premiere episode of iMPACT on both AMC and AMC+ on Thursday, January 15.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s inquiry about whether there has been any “buyer’s remorse” from AMC regarding the partnership.

According to Sapp, there has been no indication of negative sentiment surrounding the matter. He also mentioned that many AMC employees attended the iMPACT debut and “seemed to have a good time.”

This aligns with comments from Matt Hardy, who noted that the people at AMC were thoroughly impressed by both the first and second live episodes of TNA in Albuquerque.

For the sake of transparency, Sapp mentioned that he is still working on establishing sources at AMC, but one source has reported nothing but positive feedback thus far. TNA iMPACT has been performing well in the ratings for AMC.

Although the ratings in the key 18-49 demographic decreased slightly in the second week, viewership has remained stable. Since then, ratings have been increasing week by week, with last week’s numbers reaching a new high.