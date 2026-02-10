Jeff Hardy Plans To Capitalize On TNA No Surrender Taking Place On Friday The 13th

Jeff Hardy recently appeared as a guest on Reel Appreciation for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The Hardys tag-team member and pro wrestling legend spoke about special idea he has for TNA No Surrender 2026 this weekend, his thoughts about Leon Slater being the future of TNA, as well as his new Spinal Destination move.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview. Also below is a complete video archive.

On Leon Slater: “Without a doubt, another exciting thing about Nashville, Leon Slater’s going to be back. The Swanton 450 guy, man. So he’s going to be back in action, and he is the future of pro wrestling, man. It’s so cool to work with him and just see what he’s doing at such a young age. So he’s definitely going to lead TNA into the future.”

On The Spinal Destination submission move: “One of the positive things that has come from this neck injury is I have me a submission hold now and it’s almost perfected. It’s like a reversible Nelson. So my hands are on the guy’s like chin and I bend him back over my right knee and it’s it affects the spine. I threw away my, one of my first ideas was like the empty Nelson, like, and then, and then empty Noslin doing Nelson backwards. But today I actually- like it popped in my head. The Spinal Destination, I think is going to be the name of the submission that I’ve developed from this neck injury. So I’m super stoked about that.”

On a potential special Jason Voorhees-inspired facepaint style for TNA No Surrender 2026, which takes place on Friday The 13th: “Just had an idea before I forget to say it. Maybe for February, Friday the 13th might be a good time to try the Jason Voorhees face paint. You know, I know I had the little red thing. I have to study it and check out some of the Jason Voorhees looks. But yeah, I might break that out for this Friday the 13th show.”