TNA iMPACT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/5/2026

WrestleNomics reports that the recent episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, which aired this past Thursday night, averaged 241,000 viewers and achieved a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

It’s important to note that these numbers do not account for viewership from the AMC+ or TNA+ streaming platforms.

This represents a 19.9% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 201,000 and a 25% rise in the rating from 0.04 in the same demographic.

These figures indicate continued momentum for the show, with the highest performance across both metrics since the prior week.

In fact, this is the highest rating in the key 18-49 demographic since the January 20, 2022, episode on AXS TV. Additionally, the total viewership is the best since the September 13, 2018, episode on POP TV, which attracted 258,000 viewers.

It’s worth mentioning that TNA iMPACT lacks comparable data from 2024 and 2025, making year-on-year comparisons challenging. However, so far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 197,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by a segment featuring TNA World Champion Mike Santana, The System, and Moose.