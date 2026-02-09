Steph De Lander Cleared To Wrestle, Now Accepting Bookings

PWMania.com previously reported that last month, Steph De Lander announced she had been medically cleared to return to the ring.

While she has received this clearance, De Lander has also mentioned that she is seeking further medical advice to ensure her return is safe.

Recently, De Lander took to her Twitter (X) account to announce that she is once again accepting wrestling bookings.

De Lander wrote, “‼️ NOW ACCEPTING WRESTLING BOOKINGS! After almost 2 years… I’m back!!! 🔥 email [email protected] & let’s make some money 💰 #ComebackSZN Shares appreciated 🫶🏼”

De Lander has been sidelined for over a year due to a neck injury. Her last appearance in the ring was during an episode of TNA’s iMPACT in August 2024. However, it appears she is finally close to making her in-ring return, as she is now accepting new booking requests.

According to a report from last October, both De Lander and her husband, Mance Warner, are still under contract with TNA Wrestling, and their contracts are expected to run until June 2026.