TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/12/2026): Albuquerque, NM.

Matt Boone
TNA iMPACT
TNA iMPACT

TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

The Thursday, February 12, 2026 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT airs tonight at 9/8c from Tingsley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 2/12 show:

    * Moose to open the show
    * Albuquerque Street Fight: Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth
    * Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann
    * BDE responds to Eric Young’s opportunity of a lifetime
    * Elijah to speak
    * Eric Young to speak
    * The System (Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & Cedric Alexander) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy), Moose, & Mike Santana

Check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.

