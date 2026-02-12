TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/12/2026): Albuquerque, NM.

TNA Wrestling returns tonight.
The Thursday, February 12, 2026 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT airs tonight at 9/8c from Tingsley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 2/12 show:
- * Moose to open the show
* Albuquerque Street Fight: Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann
* BDE responds to Eric Young’s opportunity of a lifetime
* Elijah to speak
* Eric Young to speak
* The System (Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & Cedric Alexander) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy), Moose, & Mike Santana
