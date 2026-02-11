BDE Explains How He Signed With TNA Wrestling, Names His Finishers

TNA Wrestling star BDE, also known as Brandon Does Everything, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including how he signed with the company.

BDE said, “I think it was the Bound for Glory match, the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. And then after that, it was the Turning Point match with AJ, and then I heard about it from Carlos in the back. He pulled me to the side, and he said, ‘I want to offer you a contract.’ I was happy as hell, man. I actually hugged him.”

On how he got on TNA’s radar:

“What an opportunity. You know, I’m forever grateful for that. But I think it all came to be because TNA wrestling has this creator program. So we were coming out to Slammiversary, and like doing vlogs and filming. So we’re meeting people and getting accustomed. I think Sami Callihan put in a good word, and just the Bound for Glory match happened. I don’t know how it happened, but it happened.”

On if he feels he has to overcome being a content creator who wrestles:

“Yes, and no, there’s a certain chip on my shoulder that I feel like I need to prove. But at the same time. I don’t mind being called a YouTuber. That was my first dream job when I was a kid, so being called a YouTuber doesn’t bother me. But I also want to prove that just because I’m a YouTuber doesn’t mean I can’t be a wrestler either.”

How his match with AJ Francis was organized.

BDE said, “Honestly, that’s above my pay grade. I just get booked in these matches. I just get surprised every time. But I think it just came together because the Bound for Glory spot that we had, eliminating him from the Call Your Shot gauntlet. I think it just led to that. We have a lot of history from the indies as well, so I think that was just a way of seeing how I could hang in a one-on-one.”

On Francis being able to make his opponents look good:

“He does not get enough credit. He really doesn’t. I completely agree.”

On whether he has a name for his finisher:

“Yeah, yeah. So the Knee of Glory, that’s like the running knee. The frog splash, I call it the Fall From Glory. And now we just named the springboard cutter, the Clip Cutter. The Clip Cutter. I was trying to figure out a name for it for a while, but I was like, I’ll just leave it until I find something I like. And then it was actually at TNA last week where I came up with it, and I was like, that’s staying, I like that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.