Matt Hardy Explains Why Moving TNA iMPACT To AMC Was ‘Crucial’

Pro wrestling legend and TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently appeared on Reel Appreciation to discuss various topics, including AMC’s response to the iMPACT shows.

Hardy said, “One thing that has been great about it is, AMC has never ventured into any kind of sports before. They’ve never done any live programming. So this is all new for them. They’re through and through a movie channel. But the people at AMC were so blown away by the first live episode and the second live episode we did in Albuquerque. For them just to witness the chaos that goes into a two-hour show with all these different wrestlers and all these different moving pieces, like they were thrilled about it.

On the ratings for iMPACT:

“And the numbers that have come back, they are ecstatic with those as well. Did much better than the show that was in our time slot before. And it’s cool because as the weeks have gone on, our numbers have have risen and they’re continuing to rise. And then plus we have the AMC Plus and we have the TNA Plus, which are all additional views. So, it’s a really good time to be part of TNA. Jeff and I, TNA has given us great opportunities in the past. It was really important for us to stick with TNA and help see this through, get them back on the same level as the WWE, AEW, and everybody else.”

On why it was important for TNA iMPACT to land on AMC:

“It was crucial for us. We were releasing very good content at AXS TV, but AXS TV just is in so few households. You know, a lot of people don’t have access to get it, and it’s not a channel that was on like basic cable packages. One thing that is lovely about AMC, it is on every basic cable package and it’s also in every single hotel you go into. So it opens up the door for a lot more eyeballs to be on our product, because we’ve been doing some great stuff the last year. Just not as many people have seen it as we wish they could have seen it. So that was Carlos [Silva’s] goal. That was our goal throughout all of 2025. We wanted to land on a bigger network, someplace that everyone had access to, and AMC is that channel. So it’s been a magnificent relationship thus far, and I think it’s going to continue to grow even bigger and stronger.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)