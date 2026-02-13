Updated Lineup For TNA No Surrender 2026

Following Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, the company has announced an updated lineup for their No Surrender 2026 event.

The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Elegance Brand (M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance), will defend their titles against Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside from The Angel Warriors.

Additionally, “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young will face BDE in a singles match, and there will be a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

Previously announced matches include TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee defending her title against Arianna Grace, and TNA International Champion Stacks defending his title against Trey Miguel.

In another matchup, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will team up to take on “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards from The System in a tag team match.

Moreover, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will face off against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Secret Agent 0) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

TNA No Surrender 2026 will take place on Friday, February 13th, at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.