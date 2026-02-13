TNA iMPACT Results – February 12, 2026

TNA Impact Results 2/12/2026

Location: Tingley Coliseum – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the Card

Albuquerque Street Fight: Mara Sadé vs. Ryan Nemeth

Moose to open the show

Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

The System vs. The Hardys, Moose & Mike Santana

BDE responds to Eric Young

Elijah and Eric Young to speak

Moose Opens The Show

Moose opened the show by saying he created The System two years ago—and he knows exactly how to dismantle it. Moose said he has the blueprint to take out every member of the faction, one man at a time. He then called out the only man who knows what it takes to stand against them: TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

Santana made his way to the ring. He acknowledged that he and Moose have been rivals for quite some time but said there’s no one else he’d rather stand beside to take down The System.

Daria Rae interrupted and confirmed that the scheduled tag match between the two sides would take place in tonight’s main event.

Backstage

Ryan Nemeth declared he was going to destroy Mara Sadé in the Albuquerque Street Fight.

Elsewhere, Alisha Edwards apologized to Moose. Moose called her the true brains of The System and welcomed her to join him.

Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

RESULTS: Nic Nemeth defeats Rich Swann via pinfall with the Danger Zone.

Backstage – Knockouts Division

Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside stated that since each of them pinned one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions in recent weeks, they deserve a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match at No Surrender.

Eric Young & BDE Segment

Eric Young invited BDE to join “The Cleanse.” BDE declined, and Young didn’t take it well. Young attacked BDE and laid out multiple security guards who attempted to intervene.

Santino Marella appeared and announced Young was suspended. Moments later, Daria Rae reversed the decision, unsuspended Young, and made Eric Young vs. BDE official for No Surrender.

Albuquerque Street Fight

Mara Sadé vs. Ryan Nemeth

RESULTS: Mara Sadé defeats Ryan Nemeth via pinfall after delivering a low blow followed by a Superkick.

TNA Injury Report

Moose is cleared from his nagging back injury.

Jeff Hardy is cleared despite lingering injuries.

Jada Stone is out after suffering a Tombstone Piledriver from Mustafa Ali last week.

Ash by Elegance remains cleared.

BDE is being evaluated following a piledriver from Eric Young earlier in the night.

Promo – Mance Warner & Steph DeLander

Mance Warner and Steph DeLander introduced themselves to the new AXS TV audience. They said they’re not worried about TNA politics—they’re focused on stacking bodies.

Video Package

A video package aired hyping the upcoming casket match between Mustafa Ali and Elijah. The casket will be designed in the shape of a large guitar case.

Updated No Surrender Card

Knockouts Battle Royal – Winner earns a future Knockouts Championship opportunity

Léi Yǐng Lee vs. Arianna Grace – TNA Knockouts Championship

The Elegance Brand vs. Indi Hartwell & Xia Brookside – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Stacks vs. Trey Miguel – TNA International Championship

BDE vs. Eric Young

The Hardys & The Righteous vs. Order 4

Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth & Eddie Edwards

Backstage

Arianna Grace hugged Santino Marella to thank him for granting her the Knockouts Championship match. During the embrace, she was shown secretly picking his pocket and stealing “The Cobra.”

Main Event

The System (Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander) vs. Mike Santana, Moose (w/ Alisha Edwards) & The Hardys

RESULTS: The System defeat Mike Santana, Moose & The Hardys via pinfall after Bear Bronson hit Jeff Hardy with a sit-out Tombstone Piledriver.