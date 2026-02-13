TNA No Surrender Results – February 13, 2026

TNA Wrestling held their annual TNA No Surrender special event on Friday, February 13, 2026, live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Featured below are complete results.

Countdown to TNA No Surrender gets officially off-and-running, as we shoot live inside The Pinnacle in Nashville. After some opening banter from the pre-show hosts, we head down to ringside for our first of two pre-show matches.

Brad Attitude & TW3 vs. Sinner and Saint

Checking in from the commentary desk is the announce team for tonight’s show, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt. The ring entrances begin for opening tag-team action, as the team of Sinner and Saint square off against Brad Attitude and TW3.

Judas Icarus delivered a great twisting brainbuster on TW3 for a near fall. A little while later, Icarus hit a frog splash for another near fall. Sinner and Saint won when Icarus hit a kick into a Travis Williams suplex for the victory.

Winners: Sinner and Saint

— Gia Miller interviewed Action Mike Jackson, who said TNA took a backseat to anybody. Apparently other wrestling companies need cheerleaders and applaud signs. Steph De Lander and Mance Warner interrupted and inexplicably this leads to a match between Action Mike Jackson and Mance Warner on the PPV.

Alan Angels vs. Ryan Nemeth

However, up next is our second pre-show match of the evening, which features “The Hollywood Hunk” himself, Ryan Nemeth, taking on Alan Angels in one-on-one action.

Before the match can get underway, Frankie Kazarian came out in street clothes. Kazarian called off the match and decided it was time for an episode of The King’s Speech.

Nemeth decides that he’s going to get paid since he got in the ring, so he’s cool with whatever and leaves. That appears to be that.

Winner: No Contest

Frankie Kazarian vs. Alan Angels

Alan Angels hangs out in the ring while Kazarian brags about how he got them a new tv deal and he’s signed a new contract. The fans chant “we don’t care!” Kazarian talked about “Option C” some more and turned to Alan Angels and told him to get out of the ring again.

Angels called Kazarian an “@$$hole” which got a chant out of the crowd. This is Angels big return to TNA! Kazarian turned his back on Angels, who punched him in the face and challenged him to a match.

Angles cut Kazarian with the Rings of Saturn but Kazarian turned that in a cradle for two. Angels went for a moonsault, but Kazarian sidestepped him and caught him with the chicken wing, and Angels big return to TNA has him tapping in two minutes.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

— We hear from Arianna Grace and Stacks, who claim they are going to be the new power couple in wrestling when Grace wins the Knockouts Title and Stacks retains the International Title tonight.

TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

From there, the ‘countdown’ pre-show portion of tonight’s event wraps up, and we make the transition over to the pay-per-view main show. After the opening, we settle back inside The Pinnacle, where we head down to ringside for our first PPV match of the evening.

Elayna Black, Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford and Mara Sadé got entrances for this, the TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, where the winner puts themselves in position for the next shot at the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Rosemary was clotheslined out of the ring by Jody Threat and eliminated. Rosemary pulled chair out from other the ring and then chased one of the referees to the back. Jada Stone tossed Tasha Steelz. Stone was then tossed out by Elayna Black.

Moore dumped Harley Hudson. Crawford delivered a Northern Lights suplex to Myla Grace because it’s her best move. Crawford then dropkicked Grace to the floor. Moore set up Threat for a super-plex, but Threat overpowered her to avoid it.

Crawford tried to help Moore, and Blanchard charged into the three of them, but only Moore and Crwaford were eliminated. Threat managed to hang on by literally the skin of her boots. Just barely. Sadé and Black fought out onto the apron.

Sadé did not hit Black with a superkick, but Black sold it anyway and dropped to the floor. Blanchard then pushed Sadé off the apron to eliminate her. Blanchard celebrated prematurely, and Jody Threat snuck up from behind and tossed Blanchard for the victory.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to TNA Knockouts Championship: Jody Threat

— Gia Miller interviewed the babyface team in the main event. Leon Slater is not going to cash in on option C anytime soon, and Mike Santana is going to eat his opponents up.

— Jelly Roll was shown in the crowd.

TNA International Championship

Stacks (c) vs. Trey Miguel

Back live inside the arena, we get ready for our second pay-per-view match of the evening, which is the first of three advertised championship contests on tonight’s show. The ring entrances take place for Stacks vs. Trey Miguel, with the TNA International Championship at stake.

Grace raked Miguel’s eyes at the onset. Stacks took control of the match with a chin-lock. Stacks looses his footing trying to climb the turnbuckles and the crowd lets him know about it. Miguel hit a German suplex to begin to take control.

He then came off the top with a dropkick. Miguel hit a double stomp for a near fall. Miguel went to the top, but Grace cut him off. Stacks and Miguel did a weird looking super-plex. Looked to be a botch. Stacks botched a fireman’s carry neck-breaker, too.

Miguel wedged Stacks head in the turnbuckles for a pair of kicks, and another botched looking move ended as a neck-breaker, for a two-count. Once Stacks slipped on the ropes, everything seemed to go down hill in terms of execution.

Stacks hit a dropkick and tried to sell like he hurt his ankle, which distracted the ref and allowed Grace a cheap shot. But the ref saw the cheap shot and ejected Grace. Miguel hit a DDT on the floor, then dropkicked Stacks in the corner.

Miguel hit a shell shock and the Lighting Spiral for the win. We have a new champ. Miguel cried when he Carlos Silva put the title belt around his waist, and the commentators sold the moment as an inspirational, emotional comeback story.

Winner and NEW TNA International Champion: Trey Miguel

TNA Injury Report Powered By Bioflex

Now it’s time for the latest TNA Injury Report. We learn that Eddie Edwards is cleared, despite the broken nose he suffered on this week’s iMPACT.

Mike Santana is also cleared, despite back issues. Jeff Hardy is cleared despite his nagging injuries. Jada Stone is in evaluation after getting attacked by Order 4 tonight.

— AJ Francis came out to run down the Nashville fans about the Seattle Super Bowl victory, threaten Jelly Roll, and join the commentary team for the rest of the night.

Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) vs. Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson breaks the record for being the oldest wrestler to every step foot in a TNA ring, breaking the record set by… Mike Jackson a few years ago. His first match was against Bobby Eaton in 1977. The crowd is certainly psyched for the old guy.

Jackson did the old school rope walk across all four sides of the ring. Warner went for a dive, but Warner hit him with aright hand to cut him off. On the floor, Jackson blocked Warner’s suplex and suplex Warner on the floor, then hit Warner with a tope through the ropes.

Back in the ring, Jackson weathered a flurry of offense from Warner, then caught him with a hangman’s neck-breaker for a near fall. Jackson went for a blind crossbody and Warner easily side stepped him. Warner hit a ugly clothesline. Warner hit an implant DDT to get the win.

After the match, Warner helped Jackson to his feet and shook his hand. De Lander shook Jackson’s hand as well. This angered AJ Francis, who got in De Lander’s face about making Warner soft. Francis left commentary after his verbal scuffle with De Lander and Warner.

Winner: Mance Warner

— In the back, Grace told Stacks that he’s ruined everything by losing the International Title. Any more screw ups and they’re gonna break up.

TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships

Elegance Brand (c) vs. Xia Brookside & Indi Hartwell

Now it’s time for our second of three scheduled title tilts at TNA No Surrender 2026, as up next is the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championship showdown between the team of Xia Brookside & Indi Hartwell and current champions, The Elegance Brand duo of Heather and M By Elegance.

After the ring entrances, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Hartwell and Heather kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Hartwell suplexed Heather for a near fall. M used a surfboard to wear down Indi.

Brookside got the tag and hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Heather. Heather wore down Brookside with a chin-lock. Brookside tried to fight out of it, but Heather yanked her down by the hair. Brookside caught M with a small package for a near fall.

Brookside came back with a suplex. M caught Brookside with a drive by kick. While M and Heather celebrated on the apron, Hartwell came from behind with a dropkick to send them to the mat. M missed an elbow drop and Brookside got the tag to Hartwell.

Hartwell stormed in with clotheslines and boots. Harwell came off the top with an elbow drop for a near fall. M dropped Brookside with an inverted Death Valley Driver, but Hartwell came back and hit her with a spine-buster. M sent Hartwell into the turnbuckle post, and the Elegance Brand hit the Nip and Tuck.

Hartwell tried to get her foot on the ropes, but Ash pushed it off and the ref counted the pin. The Elegance Brand get the victory to retain their titles. Afterwards, Mickie James ran out to alter the ref of the shenanigans, but Ash cut her off. Mickie brawled with Ash and eventually James, Brookside and Hartwell ran off the Elegance Brand.

Winners and STILL TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions: Elegance Brand

Eric Young vs. BDE

BDE hit a bunch of dives before the bell. He dove into the ring and into a low blow. BDE countered a piledriver into a cradle for two. BDE came off the ropes with a crossbody, but Young caught him and dumped him to the floor. Young ran into a boot from BDE.

BDE came out of the corner with a blockbuster for a near fall. BDE caught him with a pair of ranas, but when went for the rana a third time, Young countered with a powerbomb. Young came up bleeding from the ear. BDE hit a reverse DDT for a near fall.

Young came back with a powerslam for a near fall. Young got in the referee’s face over the count. Young took over on offense but didn’t do much of note. BDE hit a springboard cutter for a near fall. Young dropped a big elbow off the top for a near fall.

Young again got in the ref’s face over the count and chased him out to the floor. Back in the ring, BDE escaped a piledriver with a backdrop. BDE ran into a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. BDE hit a Panama Sunrise, which is called a Canadian Destroyer by Hannifan.

He went for the pin immediately after, but only managed to get a two-count for his efforts. BDE went to the top, but Young shoved the ref into the ropes and BDE crotched himself. Young drove BDE to the mat with a piledriver for the victory.

Winner: Eric Young

— Jody Threat was celebrating her victory in the battle royal, but Tessa Blanchard interrupted because there’s no way Threat can beat Blanchard one on one. Threat challenging the winner of Arianna Grace and Léi Yǐng Lee, coming up next, for the TNA Knockouts title is now set for Thursday’s iMPACT.

TNA World Knockouts Championship

Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Arianna Grace

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which is the third and final advertised championship clash of the evening. Léi Yǐng Lee puts her TNA Knockouts World Championship on-the-line against Arianna Grace next.

Grace tried to bully Lee, so she sent her retreating to the floor with a series of kicks. Lee took Grace down with a legsweep and hit a kick. Suddenly, Dani Luna’s music played and she tried to hit the ring, but a gaggle of security geeks tried to kept her from getting to the ring.

While that was going on, Grace took control. Grace got a hangwoman’s neck-breaker for a near fall. On the floor, Lee blocked a suplex attempt, but Grace still sent Lee into a steel ring-post. Grace followed up with a suplex. Back in the ring, Grace got a near fall.

Grace wore down Lee with a cravat, but Lee escaped and got a near fall with a cradle. Lee got a near fall with a backslide, and Grace caught Lee with a back elbow, then went to a surfboard. Lee dodged a dive in a corner and floored Grace with a series of kicks.

Lee hit an exploder suplex for a near fall. Grace hit a twist and shout neck-breaker for a near fall. Grace climb to the top, but Lee caught her. Lee hit Grace with a German suplex, then set her up in the opposite corner for a super-plex. Grace tried to fight her off but Lee got the move.

Grace hit a pump kick, but Lee countered with a spin kick. Lee went for the Warrior’s Way, but Grace escaped by raking the eyes. Stacks slid the belt into the ring for Grace to use as a weapon, but Lee caught her with a sunset flip.

Lee then took out Stacks with a dive on the floor. Grace pulled out the Cobra (she stole it from her father last night) and nailed Lee. Grace then hit an inverted GTS and got the pin for the victory. With the win, Arianna Grace is your new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Winner and NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion: Arianna Grace

— BDE is sore in the back, but Rich Swann wants to play video games. Swann suggested that it’s time for BDE to be “player 2” for awhile and like Rich be “player 1.” A new tag-team in the works?

The Hardys & The Righteous vs. Order 4

Next up is a featured eight-man tag-team match, with The Hardys duo of Jeff and Matt Hardy joining forces with The Righteous team of Vincent and Dutch to take on Mustafa Ali and Order 4. The Hardys come out wearing ring gear similar to The Righteous.

The Hardys and the Righteous got along in the opening minutes. Mustafa Ali and Vincent had a nice exchange. Agent Zero got the tag and choke-slammed Vincent, then press slammed him. Jason Hotch and Jon Skylar double-teamed Vincent, dumped him on the floor, and double-teamed him there until they were chased off by Dutch and Matt Hardy.

Back in the ring, Vincent caught Ali with a tornado DDT. Matt Hardy got the tag and took it to the Great Hands. Matt deleted Skylar and Hodge into opposite corners of the ring. Side Effect on Skylar got a near fall. Matt went for the Twist of Fate, bot Hodge clipped Matt’s knee, and Skylar took control.

Matt took Hodge down by the head and tagged in Jeff. Jeff took out both of the Great Hands with a Whisper in the Wind and what on earth is Jeff doing trying that at his age? The match broke down and everyone played my favorite new game: “hit a move, take a move.”

Zero took out Jeff with a headbutt, then cleared the top rope when he dove out onto Vincent and Jeff. So then Dutch decided to kill everyone on the other side of the ring with a dive of his own. This left Agent Zero and Dutch as the only guys standing, and then started brawling in the ring.

Zero rocked Dutch with a powerslam. The Hardys and Vincent triple-teamed Zero in the corner. Zero took Poetry in (Slow) Motion from the Hardys, and then Poetry in Motion from the Righteous. Matt Hardy and Dutch gave Twists of Fate to Zero and Ali, and then Vincent and Jeff came off with Swanton Bombs.

The Great Hands broke up the covers and everyone was laid out on the mat. The Great Hands took Jeff onto the entrance ramp and set him up for a suplerplex off the ramp, but Vincent made the save. Vincent took them out with a dive, and Jeff Hardy took Agent Zero out with another dive.

Tasha Steelz tossed powder into Dutch’s eyes. Blinded, he hit a Black Hole slam on Matt. Ali dumped Dutch, then hit a 450 splash on Matt and got the pin. After the match, a bunch of Elijah impersonators came out with a guitar case casket. Ali tries putting one in it, but Elijah comes out and chases him off.

Winners: Order 4

— In the back, Santino Marella pounded on Arianna Grace’s locker room, but Daria Rae answered the door and they argued about being authority figures.

TNA iMPACT Updates For February 19

We get some updates for next week’s episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV on February 19, 2026. Now confirmed for the 2/19 TNA on AMC prime time Thursday night program are Jody Threat vs. Tessa Blanchard and Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket Match.

Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth & Eddie Edwards

It’s main event time!

TNA World Champion Mike Santana and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater join forces to take on the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy owner Nic Nemeth and Feast or Fired briefcase holder Eddie Edwards in a tag-team tilt in our final match of the evening.

After the ring entrances wrap up, we hear the bell sound to get things officially off-and-running. Edwards’ nose is bandaged after suffering a broken nose on Impact “last night.” Edwards started out with Santana. After a few minutes of back and forth between all four men, Nemeth started eyeing up his trophy.

Santana and Slater both cut Nemeth off, but that gave Edwards the chance to take a shot at Santana. Back in the ring, Nemeth distracted the ref so the members of the System could get a cheap shot in on Santana. Santana took out both of his opponents with a moonsault.

From there, he makes the tag to Slater, who catches Nemeth with a boot in the corner. Slater went for a handspring, but Edwards kicked his back. Edwards chopped Slater down in the corner. Nemeth raked Slater’s face agains the top rope.

Slater hit a handspring elbow on both of his opponents. Slater dumped Edwards to the floor and hit him with a tope. The System tried to interfere, so Santana took them out with a dive. Slater went for the Swanton 450, but Edwards moved.

Slater rolled through and landed on his feet, but Nemeth caught him with a super-kick. Nemeth dropped a big elbow on Slater for a near fall. Nemeth and Edwards worked over Slater for a while. Slater finally got the tag to Santana.

Santana came in and hit the rolling stunner on Edwards, then a Death Valley Driver on Nemeth for a near fall. A middle rope splash from Slater and standing moonsault from Santana almost got Slater the pin on Nemeth. Santana took out Nemeth with a dive on one side of the ring.

After that, Slater took out Edwards with a dive on the other side of the ring. Suddenly, Steve Maclin came out of nowhere and attacked Santana. Security tried to break them up, but failed. Santana and Maclin fought through the security.

The two brawled into the crowd and fought to the back. This left Leon Slater in an unfortunate two-on-one situation against Nemeth and Edwards, and that’s not counting the three other members of The System at ringside. Nemeth and Edwards toyed with Slater a little bit.

Slater caught Edwards with a dropkick off the middle rope. Nemeth went for a DDT, but Slater countered with a twisting suplex. Slater took it to Nemeth and Edwards. Slater hit a crossbody off the top on both of his opponents, and got a near fall on Nemeth.

We then see Slater catch Edwards with a leg lariat. He dropped Nemeth with a blue thunder bomb, but his feet caught the referee. The System jumped Slater with the referee down. Then Moose’s music hit, and he came out to save Slater.

Slater floored Myers and Alexander with a clothesline and dropkicked Bear Bronson to the mat. Alexander got the Urinage senton combo platter, and then Moose power-bombed Myers onto Bronson who was on the floor. Moose then brawled with Edwards.

The two fought their way to the back, much like Santana and Maclin did previously. The other members of the System following them. As a result, this leaves Slater and Nemeth alone in a fair one-on-one fight for the remainder of this main event contest.

With that in mind, we see Nemeth hit a Fame-Ass-Er for a close two-count on a follow-up pin attempt. Nemeth went for a superkick, but Slater caught him with a heel kick. Slater hit the Swanton 450 off the top-rope after that. He followed up with the cover and scored the pin for the victory.

Winners: Mike Santana & Leon Slater

