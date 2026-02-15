Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 2/14/2026

TNA Wrestling returned to The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, February 14, 2026 for a full night of television tapings, just 24 hours after the No Surrender live event. The company filmed content for both TNA Explosion and TNA Impact, continuing several major storylines coming out of Friday’s show.

Newly crowned TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace opened a portion of the Impact tapings with an in-ring promo, celebrating her title win and asserting her presence atop the Knockouts division. The segment quickly turned into an opportunity for her fiancé, WWE NXT star Channing Lorenzo. “Stacks” was granted a rematch for the TNA International Championship, but reigning champion Trey Miguel once again proved too resilient, successfully retaining the title.

One of the more unique stipulations of the night saw Elijah battle Mustafa Ali in a “Guitar Case Casket Match.” The rivalry reached its crescendo when Elijah sealed Ali inside the guitar case to secure the victory, closing the book on their heated feud.

The show-closing angle centered around The System. Moose came to the ring but found himself overwhelmed by The Righteous and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy). While Alisha Edwards managed to convince Eddie Edwards to retreat alongside JDC, Moose was left vulnerable as The Righteous and The Hardys stood tall to end the night.

A chaotic subplot throughout the tapings involved Steve Maclin being barred from the building. Despite repeated warnings from commentator Tom Hannifan, Maclin eventually forced his way inside and attacked Hannifan during an in-ring interview segment. Mike Santana made the save before the situation escalated further.

Santana later addressed the crowd regarding No Surrender and publicly apologized to Leon Slater. Their moment was interrupted by Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, seemingly setting up a future tag team showdown.

Elsewhere in the Knockouts division, Jody Threat defeated Tessa Blanchard via disqualification, while Elayna Black called out Mara Sade following their Battle Royal encounter the previous evening.

Indi Hartwell, representing WWE, picked up a victory over Heather by Elegance, adding another cross-promotional moment to the tapings.

Additional results from the Nashville tapings included Home Town Man defeating Kal Herro on Explosion, Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore defeating Harley Hudson and Myla Grace, Sinner and Saint overcoming BDE and Rich Swann, and the previously noted championship defense by Trey Miguel.

With multiple storylines advancing and alliances shifting, the Nashville tapings laid substantial groundwork for the next chapter of TNA programming heading into the spring season.