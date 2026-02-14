WWE NXT Live Event Results From Wenatchee, Washington 2/12/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE NXT live event at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “The Glamour” Blake Monroe def. Thea Hail in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. DarkState’s Cutler James in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars) (c) def. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

– Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) def. Kali Armstrong and WrenQCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Tony D’Angelo def. DarkState’s Dion Lennox in a Singles Match.

– Keanu Carver def. “Super” Sean Legacy in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) def. Tatum Paxley to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– WWE NXT Champion Joe Hendry and Myles Borne def. WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Tag Team Match.