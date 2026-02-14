Royce Keys Works WWE SmackDown Dark Match

Royce Keys returned to action last Friday night for his first match since the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble event.

He faced Nathan Frazer in a dark match prior to SmackDown. It was reported that the match does not seem to have been recorded for WWE Main Event, although this has not been confirmed.

Keys made his WWE debut during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on January 31st, where he entered at #14 and lasted approximately 10 minutes. During the match, he eliminated Damian Priest before being taken out by Bronson Reed.

Formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, Keys signed with WWE in late January following the expiration of his AEW contract. AEW attempted to retain him by offering a significant five-year contract, but he opted to leave for WWE and declined their offer. He is said to have departed AEW on good terms.

Since his debut at the Royal Rumble, Keys has not appeared on WWE television. There is currently no information regarding his next appearance or which brand he may join, but updates will be provided as they become available.