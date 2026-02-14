Update On Las Vegas Venues Being Restricted From Showing WWE WrestleMania 42

PWMania.com previously reported that the distributor of WWE WrestleMania broadcasts informed several establishments in Las Vegas, Nevada, that they will not be permitted to air the Premium Live Event (PLE) broadcast, even if they pay the licensing fee.

The decision follows the implementation of a new policy for businesses within 50 miles of the event, designed to boost ticket sales.

According to Fightful Select, multiple venues were notified this week that WWE will not reconsider its policy stance, resulting in a blackout of watch parties for the PLE in the Las Vegas area.

Typically, venues that pay licensing fees can screen the PLE for patrons; this often includes hosting watch parties during WrestleMania weekend with wrestling talent in attendance. However, this will not be permitted for WrestleMania 42 this April.

Sources indicate that several establishments are frustrated by this situation, especially since they had already made plans for watch parties.

Previous reports noted that various wrestling talents had agreed to terms to host these WrestleMania watch parties. One source expressed concern that the new policy undermines the objective of bringing WrestleMania back to Las Vegas and promoting tourism in the city.