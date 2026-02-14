Backstage News On Bad Bunny’s Status With WWE

Following his halftime performance at Super Bowl LX, rap music icon Bad Bunny generated significant buzz and became a top trending topic across various industries worldwide.

Many would think that WWE would be quick to bring him back due to this, and Bryan Alvarez mentioned on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live that Bunny would return sooner rather than later.

However, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE might not be in a rush to bring Bunny back, especially since former U.S. President Donald Trump openly criticized Bunny’s halftime performance.

Meltzer also pointed out that the conservative Turning Point USA hosted a counter-show featuring Kid Rock, which transformed Bunny’s performance into a political flashpoint.

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego, a Democrat and the first Latino senator from Arizona, even weighed in by suggesting that Bunny should join AEW, where fans have been chanting anti-ICE slogans at Brody King. Conversely, Jake Paul initially tweeted that Bunny was a “fake” American, but later clarified that he wasn’t referring to Bunny’s ethnicity, but rather his ideology. He then tried to dismiss the controversy by declaring his admiration for Bad Bunny.

Logan Paul, who works for WWE, publicly disagreed with his brother, and Triple H even tweeted well wishes to Bunny before the show.

Meltzer added that the WWE audience is unlikely to have an issue with Bunny. However, as long as Bunny remains prominent in Trump’s consciousness, WWE may not want to provoke the former president.

Bunny’s star power, now brighter than ever, is expected to outlast the current debate. If Jake Paul realized, albeit too late, that criticizing Bunny was a poor choice with his fan base, WWE should reconsider its approach as well.

Triple H serves on the presidential council for physical fitness, and Linda McMahon, a prominent figure in WWE, is the former Secretary of Education, which places WWE close to the Trump administration. However, they have tried to avoid emphasizing this connection too much in their television programming.

One could argue that Logan Paul is as divisive a celebrity among fans as Bunny, yet WWE has continued to support him.

Paul has previously claimed that a match between himself and Bunny would be the biggest of all time, and only time will tell if WWE decides to book that match for WrestleMania 42.